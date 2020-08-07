773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William Haynes, survey team member with the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, briefs chemical detection capabilities to Dutch Soldiers in Vught, Netherlands, July 7, 2020. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente).

