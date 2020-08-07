Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers [Image 2 of 5]

    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

    NETHERLANDS

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William Haynes, survey team member with the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, right, decontaminates fellow team member Sgt. Jonathan Medina with the Dutch Fire Department's decontamination system during a training exercise in Gravendeel, Netherlands, July 8, 2020. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (Photo by Netherlands Captain Tom Martens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Lorenzo Llorente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Netherlands
    Interoperability
    7
    CBRN
    773rd Civil Support Team
    Strong Europe
    7th Strong

