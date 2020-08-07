773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William Haynes, survey team member with the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, right, decontaminates fellow team member Sgt. Jonathan Medina with the Dutch Fire Department's decontamination system during a training exercise in Gravendeel, Netherlands, July 8, 2020. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (Photo by Netherlands Captain Tom Martens)

