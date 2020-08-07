U.S Army Reserve Maj. Blair Heath, Medical Officer of the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, left, back briefs Netherlands Captain Tom Martens, Netherlands CBRN Defense Centrum Operations Officer, right, on the medical monitoring status of the 773rd Civil Support Team's survey team during a training exercise in Gravendeel, Netherlands, July 8. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by 1st Sgt. Domenic Barbeiro).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 04:30 Photo ID: 6272541 VIRIN: 200708-A-RO285-716 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 528.6 KB Location: NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Lorenzo Llorente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.