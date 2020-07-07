773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William Haynes, survey team member with the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, left, conducts site characterization with fellow team member, Sgt. Jonathan Medina on a vessel during a training exercise with the Netherlands CBRN Response unit in Gravendeel, Netherlands, July 8, 2020. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (U.S Army Reserve by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente, 773rd CST UPAR).

