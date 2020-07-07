Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers [Image 1 of 5]

    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

    KAISERSLAUTERN, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William Haynes, survey team member with the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, left, conducts site characterization with fellow team member, Sgt. Jonathan Medina on a vessel during a training exercise with the Netherlands CBRN Response unit in Gravendeel, Netherlands, July 8, 2020. The one-day CBRN situational training exercise focused on a CBRN incident on a maritime vessel at the Dutch Harbor in Gravendeel, Netherlands. (U.S Army Reserve by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente, 773rd CST UPAR).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 04:30
    Photo ID: 6272536
    VIRIN: 200707-A-RO285-041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Lorenzo Llorente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers
    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers
    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers
    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers
    773rd CST SUITS UP with Dutch CBRN Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Netherlands
    Interoperability
    7
    CBRN
    773rd Civil Support Team
    Strong Europe
    7th Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT