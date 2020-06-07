Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill

    BAHRAIN

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Bair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200706-N-FO574-1045 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) Mark VI patrol boats sail alongside each other after participating in a search and rescue drill with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 during riverine operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6272187
    VIRIN: 200706-N-FO574-1145
    Resolution: 3083x2202
    Size: 432.45 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    HSC-26
    5th Fleet
    Casualty Drill
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    Mark VI

