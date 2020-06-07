Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill

    BAHRAIN

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Bair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200706-N-FO574-1022 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) A Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 is raised into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a search and rescue drill aboard a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6272185
    VIRIN: 200706-N-FO574-1122
    Resolution: 3830x2736
    Size: 286.49 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill
    Bahrain
    HSC-26
    5th Fleet
    Casualty Drill
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    Mark VI

