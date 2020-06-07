200706-N-FO574-1022 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) A Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 is raised into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a search and rescue drill aboard a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6272185
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-FO574-1122
|Resolution:
|3830x2736
|Size:
|286.49 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT