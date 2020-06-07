CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill

200706-N-FO574-1022 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) A Sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 is raised into an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a search and rescue drill aboard a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

