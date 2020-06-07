CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill

200706-N-FO574-1095 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) Sailors assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 56 practice rescuing a simulated survivor during a search and rescue drill onboard a Mark VI patrol boat with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 during riverine operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

