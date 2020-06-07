200706-N-FO574-1042 ARABIAN GULF (July 6, 2020) A MH-60S Seahawk assigned to helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 participates in a search and rescue drill aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during riverine operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 6, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations; in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan R. Bair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 06:57 Photo ID: 6272182 VIRIN: 200706-N-FO574-1042 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 561.18 KB Location: BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Boats and HSC 26 Complete a Casualty Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jordan Bair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.