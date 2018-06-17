Captain Benjamin Nemec briefs his soldiers of the 133rd Engineer Company during preparation exercises for their annual training on Camp Guernsey in Guernsey, Wyoming on July 17th, 2018. The commander used the diagram on the floor as a visual representation of where the training of the unit would take place. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Eric Moore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2018 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 10:53 Photo ID: 6271902 VIRIN: 180617-Z-FL625-004 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 274.26 KB Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Eric D Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.