Spc. Christopher Goosman, Spc. Austin Wright, and Spc. Josh Hardin, horizontal construction soldiers of 1st Platoon, 133rd Engineer Company, based in Laramie, Wyoming, take an afternoon break on Saturday, June 16, after hauling dozers on HEMTT flatbed at Camp Guernsey's North Training Area, Range 33N, where they plan to conduct convoy operations during their unit annual training. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2018 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 10:53 Photo ID: 6271899 VIRIN: 180616-Z-WQ035-005 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 1.57 MB Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.