    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 7 of 8]

    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric D Moore 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Captain Benjamin Nemec briefs his soldiers of the 133rd Engineer Company during preparation exercises for their annual training on Camp Guernsey in Guernsey, Wyoming on July 17th, 2018. The commander used the diagram on the floor as a visual representation of where the training of the unit would take place. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Moore.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Eric D Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Annual Training
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    133rd

