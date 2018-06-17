Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 3 of 8]

    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Christopher Goosman, Spc. Austin Wright, and Spc. Josh Hardin, horizontal construction soldiers of 1st Platoon, 133rd Engineer Company, based in Laramie, Wyoming, take an afternoon break on Saturday, June 16, after hauling dozers on HEMTT flatbed at Camp Guernsey's North Training Area, Range 33N, where they plan to conduct convoy operations during their unit annual training. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2018
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6271897
    VIRIN: 180616-Z-WQ035-003
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training. [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.
    133rd Engineer Company takes part in Annual Training.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Wyoming
    Army
    National Guard
    Laramie
    Camp Guernsey
    Western Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT