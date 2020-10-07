Promotional graphic for Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 08:32
|Photo ID:
|6271879
|VIRIN:
|200711-N-VP310-008
|Resolution:
|8000x4500
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SEA BREEZE 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
