    SEA BREEZE 2020 [Image 1 of 5]

    SEA BREEZE 2020

    ITALY

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Promotional graphic for Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 08:33
    Photo ID: 6271876
    VIRIN: 200711-N-VP310-006
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA BREEZE 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Richard Hoffner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    C6F
    Black Sea
    SEABREEZE2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020

