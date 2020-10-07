Promotional graphic for Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner)

