    Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 1 of 7]

    Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron sits on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2020. The 65th AS operates two C-37s in support of global airlift for general and flag officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 21:16
    Photo ID: 6271698
    VIRIN: 200707-F-RE693-0016
    Resolution: 7136x4495
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

