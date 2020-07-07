Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond

A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron flew over the Hawaiian Islands to conduct routine training operations July 7, 2020. There are only 8 distinguished visitor airlift squadrons in the Air Force, and the 65th AS serves DVs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
