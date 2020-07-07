Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 2 of 7]

    Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Riley, 65th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a preflight mission check on a C-37A Gulfstream at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2020. The mission of the 65th AS is to provide global airlift with communication to general and flag officers. There are only 8 distinguished visitor airlift squadrons in the Air Force, and the 65th AS serves DVs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 21:16
    Photo ID: 6271699
    VIRIN: 200707-F-RE693-0101
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

