Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Riley, 65th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, conducts a preflight mission check on a C-37A Gulfstream at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, 2020. The mission of the 65th AS is to provide global airlift with communication to general and flag officers. There are only 8 distinguished visitor airlift squadrons in the Air Force, and the 65th AS serves DVs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

