A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron flew over the Hawaiian Islands to conduct routine training operations July 7, 2020. The 65th AS operates two C-37As in support of global airlift for general and flag officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6271700
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-RE693-0228
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
