A C-37A Gulfstream assigned to the 65th Airlift Squadron flew over the Hawaiian Islands to conduct routine training operations July 7, 2020. The 65th AS operates two C-37As in support of global airlift for general and flag officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 21:16 Photo ID: 6271700 VIRIN: 200707-F-RE693-0228 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.04 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecting leaders to the Pacific and beyond [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.