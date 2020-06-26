1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one

(Left) Major William Long, executive officer, 1st Force Storage Battlion, and Lt.Col. Micheal Graham, battalion commander, share the battalion's gift to the departing Long as he continues his Marine Corps career after a year with the 1st Force Storage Battalion, during the birthday celebration of the new military unit stationed aboard the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 26.

Date Taken: 06.26.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US