    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one [Image 3 of 5]

    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    (Left) Major William Long, executive officer, 1st Force Storage Battlion, and Lt.Col. Micheal Graham, battalion commander, share the battalion's gift to the departing Long as he continues his Marine Corps career after a year with the 1st Force Storage Battalion, during the birthday celebration of the new military unit stationed aboard the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 26.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one [Image 5 of 5], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stFSB #LtColMichealGraham #warehouse406 1stBirthday #MCLBBarstow

