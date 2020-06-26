1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one

1st Force Storage Battalion celebrated its first birthday with a decorative cake, during a celebration of the unit's first year of operation on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 26.

