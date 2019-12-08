Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 2 of 5]

    Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lance Cpl. Elena AlvillarCamarillo, administration clerk, S-1 Department, is MCLB Barstow's Marine of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2019
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 14:08
    Photo ID: 6271332
    VIRIN: 190812-A-JT686-736
    Resolution: 1733x2167
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FOCUSing on helping military families
    Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow
    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one
    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one
    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow

    TAGS

    #MarineOfTheQuarter #MCLBBarstow # LCplElenaAlvillarCamarillo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT