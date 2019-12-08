Lance Cpl. Elena AlvillarCamarillo, administration clerk, S-1 Department, is MCLB Barstow's Marine of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6271332
|VIRIN:
|190812-A-JT686-736
|Resolution:
|1733x2167
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow
LEAVE A COMMENT