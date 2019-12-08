Date Taken: 08.12.2019 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 14:08 Photo ID: 6271332 VIRIN: 190812-A-JT686-736 Resolution: 1733x2167 Size: 2.38 MB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Administration clerk is Marine of the Quarter aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.