    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one [Image 5 of 5]

    1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lance Corporal Kyle Westover, displays a decorative cupcake during 1st Force Storage Battalion's birthday celebration, held at warehouse 406 aboard the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 26.

