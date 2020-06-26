Lance Corporal Kyle Westover, displays a decorative cupcake during 1st Force Storage Battalion's birthday celebration, held at warehouse 406 aboard the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6271337
|VIRIN:
|200626-M-TR039-0058
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Force Storage Battalion: Year one [Image 5 of 5], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT