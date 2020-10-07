COMCMRON 7 Changes Command

200403-N-IO312-1051 SASEBO, Japan (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Adrian Ragland departs a change of command ceremony for Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, July 10, where Capt. Derek Brady relieved Ragland as commodore. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

