    COMCMRON 7 Changes Command [Image 5 of 5]

    COMCMRON 7 Changes Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    200403-N-IO312-1051 SASEBO, Japan (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Adrian Ragland departs a change of command ceremony for Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, July 10, where Capt. Derek Brady relieved Ragland as commodore. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 04:05
    Photo ID: 6270797
    VIRIN: 200403-N-IO312-1051
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 955.57 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMCMRON 7 Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

