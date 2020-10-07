COMCMRON 7 Changes Command

200403-N-IO312-1032 SASEBO, Japan (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Adrian Ragland, left, returns the salute of Capt. Derek Brady during a change of command ceremony where Brady relieved Ragland as commodore of Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, July 10. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

