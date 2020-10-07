COMCMRON 7 Changes Command

200403-N-IO312-1049 SASEBO, Japan (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Derek Brady, commodore of Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, departs after taking command from Capt. Adrian Ragland at a change of command ceremony for Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, July 10. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

