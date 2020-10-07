200403-N-IO312-1031 SASEBO, Japan (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Derek Brady, right, salutes Capt. Marvin Thompson, deputy commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, as he assumes command of Mine Countermeasure Squadron Seven from Capt. Adrian Ragland, July 10. COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 04:05 Photo ID: 6270794 VIRIN: 200403-N-IO312-1031 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 880.39 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMCMRON 7 Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.