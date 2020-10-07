Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Conducts UNREP With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Conducts UNREP With USNS Carl Brashear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    200710-N-WP865-1032
    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Harold Lerma, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), analyzes fuel samples in the ship's oil lab during an underway replenishment with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), July 10, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Navy
    USA
    USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10
    INDOPACOM
    T-AKE-7

