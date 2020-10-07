200710-N-WP865-1032

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Harold Lerma, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), analyzes fuel samples in the ship's oil lab during an underway replenishment with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), July 10, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Conducts UNREP With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brenton Poyser