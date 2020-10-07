200710-N-WP865-1005

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), right, pulls alongside the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to conduct an underway replenishment, July 10, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:22 Photo ID: 6270676 VIRIN: 200710-N-WP865-1005 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 1.42 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Conducts UNREP With USNS Carl Brashear [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.