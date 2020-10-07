USS Gabrielle Giffords Conducts UNREP With USNS Carl Brashear

200710-N-WP865-1017
PHILIPPINE SEA (July 10, 2020) Electronics Technician 1st Class John Parrish, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), heaves line while conducting an underway replenishment with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), July 10, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
|07.10.2020
|07.10.2020 02:22
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
