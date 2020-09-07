Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mail operations commence [Image 3 of 3]

    Mail operations commence

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Sofia Tirado, center, a unit mail clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, helps fellow Soldiers receive their mail at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas. Mail, especially care packages from loved ones, has historically been major morale boosters for deployed Soldiers. It is important to the 28th ECAB that Soldiers have the opportunity to receive mail and that it is handled properly and professionally.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 19:13
