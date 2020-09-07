Mail operations commence

Donald Newton, Fort Hood postal officer, instructs Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade on proper handling of mail at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas. Mail, especially care packages from loved ones, has historically been major morale boosters for deployed Soldiers. It is important to the 28th ECAB that Soldiers have the opportunity to receive mail and that it is handled properly and professionally.

