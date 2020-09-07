Mail operations commence

U.S. Army Spc. Sofia Tirado, a unit mail clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, helps fellow Soldiers receive their mail at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas. Mail, especially care packages from loved ones, has historically been major morale boosters for deployed Soldiers. It is important to the 28th ECAB that Soldiers have the opportunity to receive mail and that it is handled properly and professionally.

Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US