SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steve Vitrella, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Diaz, speak as the brow is raised onto the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

