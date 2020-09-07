Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Olympia McCoy 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Robert Atlee, from Houston, speaks into a sound-powered telephone while standing watch as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island July 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Olympia McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

