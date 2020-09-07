SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Robert Atlee, from Houston, speaks into a sound-powered telephone while standing watch as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island July 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Olympia O. McCoy)

