SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Dan Keeler, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), announces liberty after Theodore Roosevelt returned to its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island July 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 16:11 Photo ID: 6270249 VIRIN: 200709-N-VY375-2011 Resolution: 4096x2720 Size: 914.91 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.