Spc. Kimberly Curtis, a unit supply specialist from Helena, Montana is completing administrative tasks for Drawsko Pomorskie Training area as a member of base camp mayor cell. This mayor cell team is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 11:45 Photo ID: 6269817 VIRIN: 200709-A-PW424-003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.9 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Completing admin tasks [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.