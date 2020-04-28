Spc. Kimberly Curtis, a unit supply specialist from Helena, Montana is completing administrative tasks for Drawsko Pomorskie Training area as a member of base camp mayor cell. This mayor cell team is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6269817
|VIRIN:
|200709-A-PW424-003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Completing admin tasks [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
