Ground improvement

Sgt. Mark Lang, an automated logistical specialist from Kalispell, Montana is discusing ground improvements with LOGCAP contractor and tenant units. DPTA mayor cell team is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.

