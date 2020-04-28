Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground improvement [Image 3 of 5]

    Ground improvement

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.28.2020

    Photo by Maj. Olha Vandergriff 

    652nd Regional Support Group

    Sgt. Mark Lang, an automated logistical specialist from Kalispell, Montana is discusing ground improvements with LOGCAP contractor and tenant units. DPTA mayor cell team is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: KALISPELL, MT, US
    NATO
    Poland
    RAF
    dining
    RSG
    training
    lodging
    base operations
    BOSI
    rotations
    Drawsko Pomorskie
    base support
    Base Ops
    DPTA
    tenant units
    warm basing
    Defender Europe 20 Plus

