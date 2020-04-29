Dream team at the lake

Drawsko Pomorskie mayor cell team is posing together by the lake outside of base camp. Led by Capt. Jocelynn Oliver, this team of seven is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.

Date Taken: 04.29.2020
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL