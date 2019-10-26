Observing progress

Capt. Jocelynn Oliver, a logistics officer from Atlanta, Georgia, is observing progess on Drawsko Pomorskie Training area. Oliver and her team of seven Soldiers have taken charge in building up DPTA in preparation for current and future NATO exercises. The team is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of Soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.

Date Taken: 10.26.2019 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL