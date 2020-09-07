U.S. Air Force Maj. Andy Glindmeyer assumes command of the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Col. Steven Collen, 48th Maintenance Group commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2020. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6269786
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-PW483-0008
|Resolution:
|2940x1963
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th AMXS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
