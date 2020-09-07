48th AMXS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andy Glindmeyer assumes command of the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Col. Steven Collen, 48th Maintenance Group commander, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2020. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

