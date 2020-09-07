U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Wooten relinquishes command of the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2020. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6269785
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-PW483-0006
|Resolution:
|3114x2133
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th AMXS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
