U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Wooten, 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, salutes Col. Steven Collen, 48th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2020. Wooten relinquished command of the 48th AMXS to Maj. Andy Glindmeyer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6269784
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-PW483-0002
|Resolution:
|3500x2339
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th AMXS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
