U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Wooten, outgoing 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, receives an Air Force meritorious service medal from Col. Steven Collen, 48th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 9, 2020. Wooten relinquished command of the 48th AMXS to Maj. Andy Glindmeyer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6269783 VIRIN: 200709-F-PW483-0001 Resolution: 3707x2675 Size: 8.05 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th AMXS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.