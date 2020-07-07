Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course

U.S. Army Spc. Miles Connoly, (right) an infantryman assigned to 4th Platoon, Delta Company, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) quickdraws his M9 pistol while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casey Van Bastelaar, (left), sniper section leader assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, times him in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. Task Force Guardian soldiers compete against one another in a Excellence In Competition (EIC) course. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's misson. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

