    Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 15 of 15]

    Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Miles Connoly, (right) an infantryman assigned to 4th Platoon, Delta Company, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) quickdraws his M9 pistol while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casey Van Bastelaar, (left), sniper section leader assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, times him in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. Task Force Guardian soldiers compete against one another in a Excellence In Competition (EIC) course. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's misson. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 07:13
    Photo ID: 6269716
    VIRIN: 200707-F-YF084-0804
    Resolution: 3969x2461
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Excellence In Competition
    Camp Lemonnier
    1CTCS
    Soldiers
    CJTF-HOA
    Task Force Guardian
    EIC

