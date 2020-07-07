U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) travel in a convoy to the range location for the Excellence In Competition (EIC) course in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 07:13
|Photo ID:
|6269703
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-YF084-0022
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT