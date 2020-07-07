U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Galvan, a platoon leader assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Fenton, an infantryman assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, Task Force Guardian, CJTF-HOA, examine their bullet grouping during the Excellence In Competition (EIC) course in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

This work, Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald