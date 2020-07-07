Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 6 of 15]

    Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Galvan, a platoon leader assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Fenton, an infantryman assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, Task Force Guardian, CJTF-HOA, examine their bullet grouping during the Excellence In Competition (EIC) course in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 07:13
    Photo ID: 6269707
    VIRIN: 200707-F-YF084-0169
    Resolution: 3883x2439
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Excellence In Competition
    Camp Lemonnier
    1CTCS
    Soldiers
    CJTF-HOA
    Task Force Guardian
    EIC

