Task Force Guardian soldiers complete EIC course

U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, a junior sniper, (right), and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Shirley, a scout section team leader, (left), both assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) participate in the Excellence In Competition (EIC) course's M4 iteration in Djibouti, July 7, 2020. The EIC course is a way to develop marksmanship skills, advance unit lethality, and cap off a successful deployment in support of CJTF-HOA's mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

