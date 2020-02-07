Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 2, 2020. The jets take to the skies and fly only a few feet from wingtip to wingtip, allowing the crowd to get a glimpse of the unrivaled skills and capabilities that fighter pilots possess. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6268793
    VIRIN: 200702-F-ML658-1077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

