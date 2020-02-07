The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 2, 2020. The team brings years of training and experience into every hour-long demonstration, showcasing what the Air Force is all about. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6268791
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-ML658-1062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
